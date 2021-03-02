Sonny Hashmi: GSA to Co-Chair COVID-19 Workforce Group

Sonny Hashmi GSA FAS

Sonny Hashmi, commissioner at the General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service (GSA FAS) and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, has announced that GSA will serve as co-chair of the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force to help the government address issues brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency will team up with suppliers in the U.S. to maintain the supply of various services and items such as vaccines and personal protective equipment in a bid to support remote working, Hashmi said in a blog post published Monday.

According to Hashmi, GSA delivered over 72 million masks, cleaning supplies and gloves to local, state and federal government personnel in the U.S. Hashmi noted GSA has started to update fleet management platforms and intends to invest in technologies such as charging infrastructure and electric vehicles to mitigate climate change.

The agency is exploring various processes and policies to enhance procurement efforts. Hashmi added GSA will deliver more transparency with U.S. laws and review scouting partnerships as well as federal acquisition regulation updates.

Hashmi also announced the release of GSA's 2021 federal marketplace strategy, a guidance document that seeks to streamline vendors, procurement professionals and customers' buying and selling experience.

While the federal acquisition systems continue to evolve to meet the demands of the market, challenges still remain. Join GovConWire’s Modernizing Federal Acquisition Forum to hear notable industry and federal leaders discuss the new modernization priorities, innovative solutions and future plans for acquisition.

Featuring Sonny Hashmi, commissioner for the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, GovConWire’s Modernizing Federal Acquisition Forum will also address GSA’s mission and priorities, as well as how the industry can support and adapt to the new acquisition policies.