SPA Designated a RPO with CMMC-AB; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA) has been designated a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB), the company reported on Tuesday.

“SPA’s Registered Practitioners prepared SPA for a successful CMMC assessment, and we are now certified and ready to assist industry partners in this important security effort,” said Dr. William Vantine , SPA president and CEO.

CMMC will deliver a unifying standard for cybersecurity implementation and ensure that companies in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) are able to protect and account for sensitive unclassified information, as it flows through a multi tier supply chain.

As an RPO, SPA will provide CMMC consulting and support to Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) in the Defense Industrial Base. SPA staff has been trained in CMMC methodology and will assist DoD suppliers with trusted consultative services.

In addition, SPA will deliver CMMC assessment preparation. Services include Pre-Assessments, Process and Documentation Development, Security Control Implementation and Post-Assessment Remediation.

