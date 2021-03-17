Three Technologies Transition Into DOD Programs of Record; Jon Lazar Quoted

Department of Defense

The Department of Defense (DOD) has transitioned a set of three technologies designed to support cruise missile operations and deliver jam-resistant autonomy.

DOD said Tuesday that its Low-Cost Cruise Missile Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (LCCM JCTD) transitioned an unmanned air vehicle, autonomy software and data link into programs of record.

The Raytheon Technologies-made Coyote Block III UAV and a corresponding launcher transitioned into Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Golden Horde program, along with a jam-resistant data link provided by L3Harris Technologies.

LCCM JCTD also transitioned an autonomy software module made by Georgia Tech Research Institute.

“By working closely with our industry partners and combatant command operators, we delivered needed capabilities that will enhance the warfighter’s ability to accomplish their missions," said Jon Lazar, acting director of prototypes and experiments within DOD.

The military ran LCCM demonstrations in 2018 and 2019 at Arizona-based Yuma Test Proving Grounds, prior to a final test that took place in 2020. DOD expects to additionally transition Coyote Block III to other programs including one with the U.S. Marine Corps.