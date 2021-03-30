Unanet

Tyndall AFB to Field Semi-Autonomous Robot Dogs; Mark Shackley Quoted

Matthew Nelson March 30, 2021 News, Technology

Tyndall AFB to Field Semi-Autonomous Robot Dogs; Mark Shackley Quoted
Q-UGVs

Tyndall Air Force Base received the first batch of semi-autonomous robot dogs designed by Immersive Wisdom and Ghost Robotics for the U.S. Air Force's 325th Security Forces Squadron

The Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles can navigate on difficult terrains and come with 14 sensors each to allow a situational awareness coverage of 360 degrees, USAF said Monday. Q-UGVs also feature crouch and high-step modes as well as the capacity to endure a temperature range of minus 40 to 131 degrees.

"They can patrol the remote areas of a base while defenders can continue to patrol and monitor other critical areas of an installation," said Mark Shackley, security forces program manager at Tyndall AFB's program management office.

Tyndall AFB have been working with various organizations such as the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron since July to develop the Q-UGVs. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Office of Management

OMB Reinstates Framework for Performance Monitoring, Customer Experience; Pam Coleman Quoted

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has issued a guidance that will re-establish performance management and customer experience metrics that were eliminated by the prior administration. Pam Coleman, associate director of performance and personnel management at OMB, wrote in blog post published Wednesday that the guidance will restore a performance framework for delivering government services in line with key priorities.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved