Tyto Athene Receives $31M Contract to Support U.S. Fleet Cyber Command Cryptologic Program

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene announced on Thursday that the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command has awarded a five-year $31 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide technical direction and labor for engineering, installation, and maintenance of electronic systems and the respective infrastructure for the Consolidated Cryptologic program, Defense Cryptologic program, and Tactical Cryptologic programs.

The base ordering period is expected to last through March 2026. That date could be extended to Sept. 2026 if the contract’s six month extension is ordered. Tyto Athene will deliver at least half of the work for the contract in Norfolk, VA with another 30 percent being completed in Maryland and the last 20 percent in Oahu, Hawaii.

