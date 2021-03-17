Tyto Athene Receives NETCENTS 2 Task Order to Provide E911 Sustainment for U.S. Service Branches

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, a full-service systems integrator of network services and solutions, has received a NETCENTS 2 task order from multiple sites for the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and Air National Guard.

Through the task order, Tyto Athene will provide enhanced 911 sustainment services, hardware sustainment and digital logging recorder (DLR) sustainment services. The contract also includes operations related to E911 as well as the following:

The latest Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and APL certified software patches

Support for all software revisions and hardware servicing E911 systems

Hardware replacement to lowest replaceable unit

Repair and Return (R&R) hardware sustainment to include logistics support

Remote support for escalation of issues utilizing Tyto’s Network Operations Center (NOC)

Dispatch of skilled professionals on an as-needed basis to ensure reliable operations

Tyto has supported this crucial worldwide Air Force mission for multiple generations of the program contract, and is privileged to continue meeting this need as a trusted partner and prime contractor.

This task order marks the latest contract award that Tyto Athene has received over the past couple of months. Most recently, the company entered into an agreement to acquire AT&T Government Solutions, Inc. (GSI).

With the acquisition, Tyto Athene and GSI will continue to deliver IT professional services and offerings to support federal agencies. Following the close of the purchase, Tyto Athene will employ approximately 1,200 employees with 18 offices across the U.S. and worldwide.

Tyto Athene has projected that the transaction will further enable the company to address the requirements of technology-enabled digital transformation and joint all-domain operations.

