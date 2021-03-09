U.S. Navy Consolidates IT, Network Authorities Under JADC2 Project Office

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has moved authorities over information technology systems and networks to a newly established office overseeing Project Overmatch that seeks to turn the Joint All Domain Command and Control concept into a reality, FedScoop reported Monday.

The changes provide Rear Adm. Douglas Small, head of Project Overmatch, authorities to manage acquisition and sustainment and research and development programs related to warfighting networks. Small will also oversee efforts to unify analytic capabilities and data architecture to advance JADC2.

Those IT and network-related authorities were previously held by Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command.

A spokesperson for the Navy said the new authorities will allow the newly created office to speed up the development of new IT and technologies needed to extend network connectivity across the maritime domain.