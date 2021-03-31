US-Israel Research and Development Partnership Posts Solicitation for Homeland Security Projects; William Bryan Quoted

Department of Homeland Security

Interested vendors have until June 15th to submit proposals to the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation on research and development projects for homeland security technologies.

BIRD is looking for projects that may lead to commercialization and enhance various applications such as unmanned aerial systems and first responder technologies as part of the 2021 Call for Proposals effort, a joint program between the Israel Ministry of Public Security and the Department of Homeland Security, DHS said Tuesday.

The proposals are also required to include research and cooperative agreements between Israeli and U.S. companies.

"The BIRD [Homeland Security] program raises awareness of capability gaps within the global innovation ecosystem and helps build relationships between industry and homeland security organizations, both in Israel and the U.S.," said William Bryan, acting undersecretary for science and technology at DHS.

BIRD will accept executive summaries for all proposed projects until April 27th.