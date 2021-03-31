Unanet

US-Israel Research and Development Partnership Posts Solicitation for Homeland Security Projects; William Bryan Quoted

Matthew Nelson March 31, 2021 News, Technology

US-Israel Research and Development Partnership Posts Solicitation for Homeland Security Projects; William Bryan Quoted
Department of Homeland Security

Interested vendors have until June 15th to submit proposals to the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation on research and development projects for homeland security technologies. 

BIRD is looking for projects that may lead to commercialization and enhance various applications such as unmanned aerial systems and first responder technologies as part of the 2021 Call for Proposals effort, a joint program between the  Israel Ministry of Public Security and the Department of Homeland Security, DHS said Tuesday.

The proposals are also required to include research and cooperative agreements between Israeli and U.S. companies.

"The BIRD [Homeland Security] program raises awareness of capability gaps within the global innovation ecosystem and helps build relationships between industry and homeland security organizations, both in Israel and the U.S.," said William Bryan, acting undersecretary for science and technology at DHS.

BIRD will accept executive summaries for all proposed projects until April 27th.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Darlene Lim

NASA Researchers Use Mixed Reality to Study Other-World Environments From Earth; Darlene Lim Quoted

NASA has studied how virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies can support exploration missions on Mars and the Moon. The space agency said Tuesday that its Ames Research Center led three projects that tackled mix reality applications in volcanic environment studies, life-searching in space and operational design for scientific missions in austere environments.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved