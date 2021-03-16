USDA Needs Public Input to Inform Agriculture-Driven Climate Strategy

Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeks the public's input on a strategy that aims to address climate change through efforts in forestry and agriculture. USDA said Monday that it needs information on climate-smart agriculture and forestry approaches, bioproducts, renewable energy and wildfire.

The department also seeks insight into how the climate strategy can benefit disadvantaged communities. The strategy will support President Biden’s executive order that aims to address the climate crisis in the U.S. and overseas.

The order emphasized the significant role of farmers and forest landowners in pursuit of the strategy's goal, with regard to carbon isolation and greenhouse gas reduction.

Interested parties may submit responses through April 30 via the Federal Register.