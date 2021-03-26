USMC Activates Enterprise Network Modernization Task Force; David Goosman Quoted

MCEN Modernization

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command assembled a group of technical professionals to help update infrastructure that interconnects service personnel, architecture, processes, physical and logical topology and cyber operations.

Task Force Aquila (TFA) has been tasked to monitor changes to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) through a process-based method, perform technology assessments and provide recommendations on system performance and security, USMC said Thursday.

"Because the MCEN is a complex system of systems, assessing changes requires pooling technical expertise, and test infrastructure and resources from across the naval enterprise," said Mike O’Neil, senior engineer for emerging technology at the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity.

David Goosman, lead architect for TFA, said the task force will employ architectural analysis and data-driven models to help inform the branch's decision-making process.

The group aims to build a digital twin of the network for its efforts to replicate components and assess complex systems before implementing a technology product. The team will also propose possible MCEN enhancements that could support tactical operations.