Unanet

USMC Activates Enterprise Network Modernization Task Force; David Goosman Quoted

Matthew Nelson March 26, 2021 News, Technology

USMC Activates Enterprise Network Modernization Task Force; David Goosman Quoted
MCEN Modernization

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command assembled a group of technical professionals to help update infrastructure that interconnects service personnel, architecture, processes, physical and logical topology and cyber operations. 

Task Force Aquila (TFA) has been tasked to monitor changes to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) through a process-based method, perform technology assessments and provide recommendations on system performance and security, USMC said Thursday.

"Because the MCEN is a complex system of systems, assessing changes requires pooling technical expertise, and test infrastructure and resources from across the naval enterprise," said Mike O’Neil, senior engineer for emerging technology at the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity.

David Goosman, lead architect for TFA, said the task force will employ architectural analysis and data-driven models to help inform the branch's decision-making process.

The group aims to build a digital twin of the network for its efforts to replicate components and assess complex systems before implementing a technology product. The team will also propose possible MCEN enhancements that could support tactical operations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jim Reuter

NASA Funds Small Business for Research, Development of New Space Tech; Jim Reuter Quoted

NASA has invested $45 million in 365 small business projects that support the areas of space science and technology, aeronautics and human exploration. The space agency said Thursday it funds these companies with up to $125,000 each for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program's first phase, where they demonstrate the feasibility of proposed technologies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved