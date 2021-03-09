Unanet

USSOCOM to Explore Viability of Emerging Tech in Ground Vehicle Fleet; Col. Joel Babbitt Quoted

Nichols Martin March 9, 2021 News, Technology

USSOCOM to Explore Viability of Emerging Tech in Ground Vehicle Fleet; Col. Joel Babbitt Quoted
USSOCOM

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will further invest in new technologies expected to modernize the USSOCOM fleet of ground vehicles, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday. 

USSOCOM is exploring how autonomy, advanced situational awareness, hybrid-electric power and lightweight armor can augment a vehicle family of 3,000 platforms.

General Dynamics delivered the Ground Mobility Vehicle (GMV) 1.1 that the military uses for special operations last year. The command is interested in equipping the vehicle with updated payloads, lightweight armor and tires that can be interchanged based on terrain.

Col. Joel Babbitt, program executive officer for Special Operations Forces Warrior, said his team anticipates to conduct related tests and collect feedback this summer.

“The results will help inform future decisions on whether to invest in outfitting the existing GMV 1.1 fleet with the technology," he said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cybersecurity

CISA to Begin Managing Federal Web Domain in April; Eric Goldstein Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) is transferring oversight responsibilities for the “.gov” domain to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in a move that will take effect in April 2021. CISA said Monday it will manage the top-level domain (TLD) which covers all branches of the federal government including states, counties, cities, tribes and territories. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved