USSOCOM to Explore Viability of Emerging Tech in Ground Vehicle Fleet; Col. Joel Babbitt Quoted

USSOCOM

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will further invest in new technologies expected to modernize the USSOCOM fleet of ground vehicles, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

USSOCOM is exploring how autonomy, advanced situational awareness, hybrid-electric power and lightweight armor can augment a vehicle family of 3,000 platforms.

General Dynamics delivered the Ground Mobility Vehicle (GMV) 1.1 that the military uses for special operations last year. The command is interested in equipping the vehicle with updated payloads, lightweight armor and tires that can be interchanged based on terrain.

Col. Joel Babbitt, program executive officer for Special Operations Forces Warrior, said his team anticipates to conduct related tests and collect feedback this summer.

“The results will help inform future decisions on whether to invest in outfitting the existing GMV 1.1 fleet with the technology," he said.