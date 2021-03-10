Unanet

VA Creates Commission to Select Veterans Health Administration Head

Brenda Marie Rivers March 10, 2021 News, Technology

Department of Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched a commission aimed at selecting a new undersecretary that will lead the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

The VA said Tuesday that the commission will work to assess candidates for undersecretary of health, which will be responsible for VHA’s $61 billion annual budget and health services delivery to over 9 million veterans.

Other duties include oversight of over 1,200 VA health institutions such as hospitals, outpatient clinics, domiciliaries, nursing homes and other centers for veteran care.

Candidates for the role must have substantial experience in programs related to VHA initiatives in addition to “a demonstrated ability to conceptualize and implement a vision”, according to the VA.

