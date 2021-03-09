VMware Develops AI-Ready Updates to Streamline Online Businesses; Lee Caswell Quoted

VMware

VMware announced new updates on Monday that will assist customers to modernize their applications and digital infrastructure. The updates are vSphere 7 and vSAN 7 , and they will allow businesses’ information technology (IT) teams to support old and new applications with infrastructure that is developer and AI-ready. The updates will also increase data security and simplify business operations.

“VMware is helping vSphere admins expand their influence beyond traditional virtualized applications to new enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) environments. These new capabilities allow infrastructure to meet the rapid pace of application change seamlessly,” said Lee Caswell , vice president of marketing at VMware.

The updates will reduce the cost and complexity of traditional storage and guide VMware’s 30,000 customers along the path to efficient and straightforward hybrid cloud use. vSphere 7 will address a set of customer issues, especially ones involving old software resource inefficiency.

NVIDIA has exclusively certified VMware’s new updates, and they will be released for NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise suite, a cloud-native collection of optimized AI applications and frameworks, for an end-to-end AI solution.

“NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a software suite optimized, certified and supported on VMware vSphere that enables customers to rapidly deploy, manage and scale AI in production with confidence,” said Justin Boitano , vice president and general manager of enterprise and edge computing at NVIDIA.

The vSphere 7 update will support NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs in NVIDIA-Certified Systems. The NVIDIA AI Enterprise with vSphere 7 will enable customers to use end-to-end AI solutions with confidence on their existing enterprise virtualization platform, rather than running AI projects in separate unmanageable IT systems.

The updates will also deal with broad cybersecurity measures for applications, including confidential containers for vSphere Pods on AMD EPYC processor-based servers using secure encrypted virtualization-encrypted state (SEV-ES). The update also contains native key provider features, which will deliver primary key management server (KMS) capabilities permitting customers to enable encryption and advanced security features out of the box.

“Through NVIDIA’s collaboration with VMware, IT professionals can now support business teams with the industry’s most trusted AI tools across their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” concluded Boitano.