AeroVironment, Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced that Steven A. Gitlin, chief marketing officer and vice president of investor relations, will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 5 at 11:40 a.m. PT / 2:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.