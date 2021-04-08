Unanet

Ahtna Infrastructure & Technologies Receives $18M Contract to Rebuild NOAA’s Ketchikan, Alaska Port Facility; Gina M. Raimondo Quoted

William McCormick April 8, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

NOAA

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded an $18 million contract to Ahtna Infrastructure & Technologies to rebuild and revitalize its port facility in Ketchikan, Alaska.

“This NOAA port revitalization project is a great example of building back better by investing in modern and sustainable infrastructure,” said Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce. “The improvements to NOAA’s Ketchikan facility will enable the agency to support safe navigation and commerce in Alaska and the region more effectively than ever.”

Under the contract, Ahtna Infrastructure & Technologies will work to make major improvements to the facility, including the construction of a new office building, large floating pier, steel access trestle, and updated power and water utility systems for servicing visiting ships. 

Upon completion of this project in Dec. 2022, NOAA will have a fully functioning homeport in Alaska capable of supporting Ketchikan-based NOAA Ship Fairweather and other visiting NOAA and government vessels. 

“We look forward to serving Alaska and the nation from this greatly improved facility,” said Rear Adm. Nancy Hann, deputy director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO). “This represents a major milestone in NOAA’s effort to recapitalize the agency’s fleet and supporting infrastructure.”

