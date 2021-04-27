Air Force Adds University of Dayton Research Institute to $96M Propulsion, Thermal Management Tech Project

USAF REPAS

The University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) will help the U.S. Air Force further develop propulsion, power and thermal management systems for military use under a potential $96 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

UDRI will participate in the branch's Research Enabling Procurement for Aerospace Systems (REPAS) program and is expected to complete work by April 25, 2029, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) received 10 offers for the REPAS IDIQ and initially awarded Arctos Technology Solutions a position on the program in late March. AFRL plans to incrementally fund Arctos' and UDRI's initial task orders valued at $830,000 and $420,000 respectively.

The cumulative value of research projects done by the institute exceeded the $2 billion mark in the fiscal year 2016, according to data provided on the UDRI website. In 2020, the institute reported $169 million in contracts and grants from sponsors.

UDRI's nonstructural materials division also won a five-year, $60 million contract last year to develop aircraft coating protection systems for the Air Force.