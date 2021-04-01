Alion Awarded $12 Million GSA OASIS Task Order for Flight Related Software Operational Test & Evaluation; Alan Dietrich Quoted

Alan Dietrich SVP

Alion Science and Technology announced on Thursday that the company has received a potential five-year, $12 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to test, evaluate, and validate mission planning functions for the 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron, located at Eglin Air Force Base.

“Alion has been at the forefront of developing, testing, and evaluating cutting edge mission management solutions and software that are vital to operational readiness and situational awareness,” said Alan Dietrich, senior vice president and general manager of Alion’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group.

The Flight Related Software Operational Test and Evaluation is vital to ensure that all systems and equipment have been properly tested before release to operational Air Force units. Specific mission planning functions will include lab setup, software loading, flight planning, information assurance, weapons ballistics and delivery tactics, threat penetration analysis, and map imagery processing.

“These technologies and solutions are critical for classifying and identifying threats to provide a coherent tactical picture for a wide variety of mission management functions,” Dietrich added.

This task order was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Multiple Award (MA) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) – Pool 3 contract issued by GSA Region 04.

