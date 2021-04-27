Alion Awarded $292M DOD Contract for ISR and FP Development; Alan Dietrich Quoted

Alan Dietrich, SVP, GM of Alion's ISR Group

Alion Science and Technology announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a five-year, $292 million contract for the Advancement of Integrated Persistent Expeditionary Surveillance (AIPES) and Force Protection Systems (FPS) for the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Force Protection Division (HBU) and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWC Crane).

The contract requires Alion to perform RDT&E of emerging technologies, materials and manufacturing processes to improve future Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and FP systems for AFLCMC Force Protection Division, NSWC Crane and their strategic partners.

“Alion’s extensive expertise in the integration of sensors, sensor data, and command and control (C2) systems spans across multiple force protection platforms and technologies that provide full situational awareness for forwarding base operations,” commented Alan Dietrich , Alion’s senior vice president and general manager of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group.

Alion will integrate advanced technology into current and future ISR and FPS systems through technology insertion and rapid prototyping of the resulting modified systems. The company will provide advanced R&D studies enabling changes in how legacy and new systems are supported.

The contract work will also include total life cycle management encompassing all logistic elements necessary to meet operational demands for the relevant IS and FP systems. The systems must be capable of operating successfully in changing environments for long durations. They must also be affordable and easily upgradable.

The company will perform technology assessments to identify technologies in crucial areas of material, manufacturing and testing to establish their suitability for specific applications to keep system costs low. The contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center ‘s (DOD-IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

“Delivering advanced technologies enables DOD customers to achieve and maintain modernized force protection capability. Alion will continue providing innovative technologies and advanced tools warfighters need to gain and maintain complete battlefield readiness,” concluded Dietrich.