Alion Awarded $39M Task Order to Provide Prototyping, Experimentation Research and Development for (OUSD(R&E)); Terri Walker-Spoonhour Quoted

Terri Walker-Spoonhour

Alion Science and Technology announced on Thursday that the company has received a five-year, $39 million task order to provide Prototyping and Experimentation Research, Development, Engineering, Technical Analysis, and Solutions for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)).

“Alion’s reputation for engineering excellence, expertise and deep understanding of this high-priority program ensures the continued success of rapidly identifying, developing, and modernizing critical systems to meet challenges ahead,” said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion’s senior vice president of Operations as well as acting senior vice president and general manager of the company’s Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group.

Under the task order, Alion will provide analysis on capabilities and systems projects to accelerate the development of capabilities and components; assess Commercial-Off the Shelf (COTS)/Government-Off the Shelf (GOTS) products, emerging products, and systems and subsystems; and provide the R&D expertise required to implement and effectively integrate capabilities and systems, to include the development and demonstration of prototypes in relevant environments.

“We balance risk and innovation to foster the rapid introduction and transition of innovative technologies into the hands of the warfighter and onto the battlefield,” Walker-Spoonhour explained. “This award allows the Alion team to implement its advanced capabilities of Electromagnetic Warfare, Cyber, and Artificial Intelligence technologies to produce revolutionary capabilities.”

Alion received this task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Solving some of our nation’s most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality.