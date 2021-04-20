Army OKs Document for Tactical Space Layer Rapid Development, Deployment; Lt. Col. Travis Tallman Quoted

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has approved a document to facilitate the rapid prototyping and fielding of the Tactical Space Layer, the Signal Magazine reported Monday.

The TSL abbreviated capability development document approved by the service’s assured positioning, navigation and timing/space cross-functional team will help advance the rapid experimentation and prototyping of tactical space-based sensors with ground-based systems and other platforms to speed up the sensor-to-shooter timeline needed for multidomain operations.

“The TSL will provide deep area sensing, rapid targeting and unmatched battlefield situational awareness,” said Lt. Col. Travis Tallman, director of the cross-functional team’s Tactical Space Signature Effort. “Leveraging the TSL will further enable long-range precision fires and ground maneuvers in GPS-challenged environments.”

The Army plans to integrate TSL with its ground station called the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node or TITAN.

The APNT/Space cross-functional team will conduct live fire exercises in U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Army Europe and Africa to evaluate the TSL prototypes later this year. It will also test TSL prototypes during Project Convergence at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona and White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.