Army Researchers See Potential of Low-Cost Tech in Dynamic Threat Training; Eric Holder Quoted

Army Research Laboratory

Army Research Laboratory (ARL) wants the service to use low-cost threat simulation technologies that train warfighters to address dynamic threats. ARL believes low-cost threat emitters can work with existing, similar technologies that support training and research at Fort Huachuca's Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and other military sites, the Army said Thursday.

These emitters simulate a battlefield with dynamic scenarios. The concept aims to augment how the Army visualizes, replicates and presents electromagnetic threats.

“Multi-domain battles are centered on knowing the enemy and the battlefield, and adapting to their strengths and weaknesses using all the domains available to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, targeting and determining the impact of actions taken," said Eric Holder, a research psychologist at U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, which ARL is part of.