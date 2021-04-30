Army Software Factory Accelerates Development via Cloud Tech

Cloud Computing

The U.S. Army's new Texas-based Software Factory is accelerating software development through the power of cloud computing, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

Capt. James Cho, the facility's platform product manager, said cloud technology allows users to harness more computing power as demanded. Leaders from across the military have expressed interest in using cloud computing to speed up software deliveries and maximize cost efficiency, the report noted.

The Department of Defense wants to use the cloud as a software production suite that grants developers access to needed tools and resources for cybersecurity and quality assurance testing.

Cho said the technology lessens the workload required to scale software applications and have them deployed service-wide.