Beth Killoran: GSA Wants to Adopt Modular Cloud Approach

Nichols Martin April 29, 2021 News, Technology

Beth Killoran Deputy CIO GSA

Beth Killoran, deputy chief information officer at the General Services Administration (GSA), said the agency wants to use cloud technology in new ways that would require a modular environment. 

She said at the IT Modernization Summit that the plug-and-play approach would help agencies better accommodate work-from-home arrangements, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Adopting a distributed, flexible cloud approach will help government agencies prevent cloud lock, as not all forms of cloud function the same way, the deputy CIO added.

“And so I think we’re going to start seeing some cloud brokerage and some cloud distribution so that we can utilize the best capabilities of cloud environments," she said.

