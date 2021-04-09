Biden Administration Submits Budget Requests for GSA; Katy Kale Quoted

Katy Kale Acting Administrator GSA

The Biden Administration submitted to Congress on Friday its priorities for the fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending. Those priorities included in the submission to Congress was the funding request for the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA), which provides for critical investments in the nation’s infrastructure, improving the sustainability and resilience of the nation’s public buildings, electrifying the federal vehicle fleet and strengthening the cybersecurity posture of the federal government.

“These funds will allow GSA to support the Administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis, promote economic opportunity, and strengthen federal cybersecurity. These critical investments will enhance support to federal agencies and the public while making our nation’s infrastructure more secure and sustainable,” commented 2021 Wash100 Award recipient and acting GSA administrator Katy Kale .

The budget stipulates $2 billion needed for federally-owned buildings, courthouses and land ports of entry construction, repairs, and alterations projects to provide more efficient office space for agencies to execute their mission. The $2 billion is also intended for the use of climate change-related projects.

A further $364 million is reserved for the GSA Federal Buildings Fund. These funds will be to support additional repair and alteration projects that have been delayed due to previous. This amount also includes $100 million for a particular program dedicated to furthering climate resilience goals.

The discretionary request allocates $364 million for the GSA and other federal organizations and agencies to transition the federal vehicle fleet to electric vehicles. The money will serve the same purpose for the federal leased fleet of over 200,000 vehicles.

The budget also includes $500 million for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF). The TMF’s goal is to enhance the federal cybersecurity posture and retire antiquated legacy technology systems.

These discretionary investments are an element of President Biden’s broader agenda. The administration is expected to release a more comprehensive budget plan to address challenges in the coming months.