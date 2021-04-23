Biden Nominates Margaret Vo Schaus as NASA Finance Chief

Margaret Vo Schaus NASA CFO Nominee

President Biden has nominated Margaret Vo Schaus, director of business operations in the Department of Defense's (DOD) research and engineering (R&E) office, to be the next chief financial officer at NASA, the White House announced Thursday. Schaus would manage the space agency's more than $20 billion annual budget if the Senate approves the nomination.

“The chief financial officer is critical to the success of NASA’s long-term missions. Through her past work in government, Margaret has demonstrated exceptional management skills and a commitment to lifting up and supporting a diverse workforce."

In her current capacity, Schaus provides financial oversight for DOD research and technology programs. She previously worked at the Department of Energy (DOE) as deputy director of advanced fossil technology system research and development.

Her federal career also included a short stint as acting deputy assistant commissioner for data transparency at the Bureau of Fiscal Service and more than four years as a senior analyst in the Government Accountability Office (GAO).