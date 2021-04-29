Bipartisan Bill Would Allocate $25B for Public & Private Shipyard Modernization Projects

SHIPYARD Act of 2021

A bipartisan group of seven House and Senate lawmakers proposed a bill allowing $21 billion for projects to revitalize four U.S. Navy shipyards and another $4 billion for the modernization of private facilities used to build or repair military ships.

The Supplying Help to Infrastructure in Ports, Yards, and America’s Repair Docks Act of 2021 seeks to help the military branch address public shipyard asset improvement, maintenance, and expansion requirements, according to a press release posted Wednesday.

SHIPYARD Act would also give the Navy secretary more flexibility to award contracts under the Defense Production Act.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Tim Kaine, D-Va.,; Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; and Angus King, I-Maine, introduced the bill with Reps. Rob Wittman, R-Va,; Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

