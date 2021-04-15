Unanet

Bipartisan Senators Reintroduce Legislation on Federal Cyber Workforce Development; Sen. Jacky Rosen Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers April 15, 2021 News, Technology

Three bipartisan senators have reintroduced a bill to retain and develop the skills of federal cybersecurity professionals. Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., John Hoeven, R-N.D. and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., reintroduced the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act to improve the recruitment and retention of cyber employees across the federal government, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) said Tuesday.

Under the legislation, civilian professionals can benefit from a “personnel rotation” program that will allow them to work with various agencies and gain experience while expanding their networks. The bill comes as part of efforts to help agencies compete with industry benefits and salaries, according to HSGAC.

“The recent and unprecedented cyber-attacks targeting U.S. government agencies and the private sector underscore the urgent need to hire and retain highly-skilled cyber professionals to defend our nation,” said Rosen.

