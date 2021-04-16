Unanet

Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

William McCormick April 16, 2021 News, Technology

Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 21, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2021). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military government and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David McKeown

David McKeown: DOD Eyes Creation of Zero-Trust-Focused Portfolio Office

David McKeown, the Department of Defense's (DOD) equivalent of a chief information security officer, said DOD is looking to establish a portfolio management office that specializes in zero-trust cybersecurity. The office's creation would help DOD centralize and manage efforts to implement a zero-trust architecture, which strictly imposes requirements before one is able to access the defense network.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved