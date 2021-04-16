Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 21, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2021). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

