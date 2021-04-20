Carnegie Mellon Appoints Gregory Touhill Director of Software Engineering Institute’s CERT Division

Gregory Touhill Director of CERT Division CMU SEI

Former Federal Chief Information Security Officer Gregory Touhill has been appointed director of the CERT division at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute, a research and development center sponsored by the Department of Defense.

He will lead the division's innovation efforts aimed at helping public and private sector organizations to protect information technology assets from cyber threats, the institute said Monday.

"With his broad experience in the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, we are confident that Greg will lead our CERT Division in making significant advances in the complex task of securing the nation's critical infrastructures,” said Paul Nielsen, director and CEO of SEI.

Prior to his appointment at SEI, Touhill served as president of the federal group at cybersecurity services provider Appgate.

He was named the first U.S. CISO in 2016 under the Obama administration after his prior role as deputy assistant secretary of cybersecurity and communications in the Department of Homeland Security's National Programs and Protection Directorate.

Touhill held various leadership positions during his service at the U.S. Air Force and retired with the rank of brigadier general after three decades of military career.

Touhill earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn State University. He also holds master’s degrees in systems management from University of Southern California and strategic studies from Air War College.

