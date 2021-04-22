Chenega Security California Awarded $16M Protective Forces Contract From Department of Energy at UC Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; President David Pine Quoted

Chenega Security California

Chenega Security California, a Chenega Corporation subsidiary, announced on Wednesday that the company has received a potential five-year, $16 million contract from the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide Protective Force services at the University of California’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Under the contract, Chenega will furnish Protective Force services to the lab to prevent adverse impacts on national security, program continuity, the environment, and the health and safety of employees and the public.

“Earning this award supports our long-term business strategy to grow our portfolio of Protective Program Operations projects with the Department of Energy and draw on Chenega’s legacy of providing innovative security solutions to the U.S. Government,” said David Pine, president of Chenega Security California.

In addition, the company will also maintain order and deter criminal activity in and around the lab and related facilities.

“We look forward to many years of supporting the mission and workforce of the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and playing a role in the achievement of its vision of Bringing Science Solutions to the World,” Pine added.

About Chenega Corporation

