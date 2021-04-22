Unanet

Chenega Security California Awarded $16M Protective Forces Contract From Department of Energy at UC Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; President David Pine Quoted

Chenega Security California, a Chenega Corporation subsidiary, announced on Wednesday that the company has received a potential five-year, $16 million contract from the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide Protective Force services at the University of California’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Under the contract, Chenega will furnish Protective Force services to the lab to prevent adverse impacts on national security, program continuity, the environment, and the health and safety of employees and the public. 

“Earning this award supports our long-term business strategy to grow our portfolio of Protective Program Operations projects with the Department of Energy and draw on Chenega’s legacy of providing innovative security solutions to the U.S. Government,” said David Pine, president of Chenega Security California. 

In addition, the company will also maintain order and deter criminal activity in and around the lab and related facilities. 

“We look forward to many years of supporting the mission and workforce of the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and playing a role in the achievement of its vision of Bringing Science Solutions to the World,” Pine added.

About Chenega Corporation

Chenega Corporation has the dual mission to succeed in business to create financial resources for distribution to shareholders, and create and support comprehensive cultural and societal programs and community activities to assist its shareholders, descendants and family members in their journey to economic and social self-determination and self-sufficiency.

