Unanet

CISA Issues Analysis Report on ‘Supernova’ Malware

Jane Edwards April 23, 2021 News, Technology

CISA Issues Analysis Report on ‘Supernova’ Malware
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has identified a malware dubbed Supernova used by advanced persistent threat actors to compromise an organization’s enterprise network through a Pulse Secure virtual private network device.

CISA said Thursday hackers use Supernova to conduct reconnaissance and domain mapping and steal credentials and sensitive data.

According to the agency, threat actors connect to the network through the VPN appliance and go to the entity’s SolarWinds Orion server through a lateral movement to install the malware, which is described as a “malicious webshell backdoor.”

CISA noted that the threat actor responsible for Supernova is different from the hacker linked to the SolarWinds supply chain compromise. “Organizations that find SUPERNOVA on their SolarWinds installations should treat this incident as a separate attack,” the advisory reads.

CISA recommends that organizations implement multifactor authentication, deploy endpoint defense tools, secure remote desktop protocol, and other remote access tools and maintain up-to-date antivirus engines and signatures, among other measures, to improve the cybersecurity posture of their systems.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Rick Spinrad

Oceanography Vet Rick Spinrad Nominated NOAA Administrator

Rick Spinrad, formerly the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) chief scientist, has been nominated to lead the agency and serve as the undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere. Spinrad teaches oceanography as a professor at Oregon State University and serves on the National Academies' Ocean Studies Board, the White House said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved