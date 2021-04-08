Unanet

CISA Releases Finalized Traditional TIC 3.0 Use Case Guide for Cloud, Mobile Environments

Brenda Marie Rivers April 8, 2021 News, Technology

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a finalized Trusted Internet Connections 3.0 use case document that will cover security standards in cloud and mobile environments.

TIC 3.0 is meant to help agencies secure federal networks, boundaries and data while ensuring visibility into agency traffic and cloud communications, CISA said in the guidance.

The Traditional TIC Use Case includes details on establishing a security architecture that utilizes “trust zones” at the low, medium and high levels.

CISA released finalized versions of the initial TIC 3.0 guidance documents for network security programs and reference architecture in July 2020.

The agency also released a draft version of Remote User Use Case guidelines based on the TIC Interim Telework Guidance for secure remote operations in December.

