Cobham Mission Systems Awarded Subcontracts to Provide Countermeasure Systems to German Air Force’s New Eurofighters; Duncan Thorndike Quoted

Cobham Mission Systems

Cobham Mission Systems announced on Thursday that the company has secured subcontracts with the German Air Force’s Quadriga Tranche 4 Eurofighter Typhoon fleet to provide chaff and flare dispenser equipment, which is fundamental to assisting pilots to fulfill their missions and return safely to base.

“These new orders will allow Cobham Mission Systems’ to support the build of 38 Tranche 4 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which are vital to the European defense industry,” said Duncan Thorndike, vice president of Weapons Carriage and Release for Cobham Mission Systems.

The Cobham Mission Systems’ Chaff and Flare Defensive Aid Systems include flare dispensers for off-board infrared-seeking missile countermeasures and chaff dispensers that deploy particles to neutralize threats from radar-guided missiles.

“Cobham Mission Systems has supported the Typhoon program from the start and has provided essential equipment for more than 550 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft currently in service,” Thorndike added. “We are proud to continue to deliver our proven, quality defensive aid components, including chaff and flare systems, for one of the most successful combat military aircraft serving European and international allied nations.”

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refuelling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success.