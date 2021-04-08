Unanet

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.3 Million Contract Renewal with Tier-One Mobile Network Operator

William McCormick April 8, 2021 News, Technology

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $1.3 million contract renewal to support messaging services.

“This valued customer has relied on Comtech for over 20 years for short message service center support,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We have a proven track record with this tier-one mobile network operator and our messaging technology serves as the mainstay for its customer offering.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message.

