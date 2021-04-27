Courtney Bromley to Receive IES Sales Executive Leadership Award; Steve LaFleche Quoted

Courtney Bromley, general manager for the Government and Education Industry, U.S. Federal and Public Sector Market at IBM

The Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) has announced Courtney Bromley , general manager for the Government and Education Industry, U.S. Federal and Public Sector Market at IBM , as its fifth Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award recipient. Bromley will be officially awarded the honor at the IES Sales Excellence Awards on June 3rd.

“Courtney Bromley is a great example of the success and achievements of a true sales leader at a very high corporate level that many women in sales aspire to become,” commented Gina Stracuzzi , program director for the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. “Her passion for her customers’ mission coupled with her dedication to her team members’ success, and commitment to elevating women make her the ideal Women in Sales Leader to recognize in 2021.”

The Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award illustrates the recipient has a career in sales leadership at prestigious organizations, outstanding leadership and achievement in sales, dedicated service to the growth of sales professionals and a strong track record of performance.

Bromley has worked for IBM for 31 years serving federal, state and local government agencies. She currently manages all federal (non-DOD/Intelligence), state and local government education markets across the U.S. for IBM’s U.S. federal and public sector market.

“Courtney’s outstanding management skills, tenacity, and compassionate leadership make her an exceptional leader of our federal and public sector market,” commented Steve LaFleche , general manager for IBM’s U.S. federal and public sector market.

“She inspires us every day to go the extra mile for our clients as we support their digital transformation journey. We’re proud of this well-deserved recognition as 2021 IES Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award and look forward to her continuing success,” LaFleche added.

Bromley served on the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council (HSDBC) board for six years serving as the co-chair of the HSDBC Board’s Finance committee. She is also a board member of the American Red Cross for the National Capitol Region.

“Courtney Bromley is an outstanding leader. Her record of leading teams that are responsible for servicing and growing IBM’s most important federal and public sector customers is impressive,” said Anne Altman , CEO of Everyone Matters and a retired senior executive from IBM

“I have had the privilege to have worked closely with Courtney for over two decades. I have seen her passion, commitment and results in helping customers achieve their mission through strategic solution development, program management, exceptional teamwork and an unrelenting drive for excellence. She is extremely worthy of this recognition,” Altman concluded.