CyberSheath Announces New CMMC Managed Service; Eric Noonan Quoted

Eric Noonan

CyberSheath Services International announced Tuesday the next evolution of its CMMC Managed Services, including its CMMCEnclave. CMMCEnclave is a service that enables small and mid-sized businesses to obtain CMMC certification required to secure Department of Defense (DOD) contracts.

CMMCEnclave is the first enclave with optional management of CMMC’s multiple levels. And all three dimensions of compliance information technology (IT), governance and security.

CMMCEnclave provides CyberShealth clients with high-value custodial security of CUI while reducing business interruptions to processes, procedures, and people. As a result, clients receive future-proofed compliance at a low cost.

“Our goal is to take the difficult business requirement of CMMC compliance and turn it into a simple solution offering so contractors can remain eligible for DoD contracts,” said Eric Noonan , CEO of CyberShealth.

“CyberSheath’s CMMC Managed Services delivers a complete solution with the IT, cybersecurity, and governance capabilities needed to achieve and maintain compliance. With fixed-price services and no hidden fees, our managed CMMC compliance meets you where you are with better, faster, and less complex adherence to CMMC requirements,” Noonan added.

CyberSheath’s CMMCEnclave follows all 130 controls of CMMC ML3 while minimizing organizational CUI sprawl and driving role-based access to CUI. It includes four different use-case commitment levels based on contractors’ functionality and business needs, including External CUI communication, which is a secure SharePoint enclave. This option can be hosted in GCC high or commercial cloud depending on if data is subject to exit controls.

CyberCloud Shared Services shares desktops while data security is enforced to CMMC compliance standards. It is designed for users who only access Office applications, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive. CyberCloud Hybrid Cloud segregates customers on private network segments with network security boundaries on top of Active Directory partitioning. It keeps desktops private and only accessible by a single company.

CyberCloud Private Cloud secures all components, including Active Directory, completely private, with all servers and desktops residing in the customer’s Microsoft Azure tenant. Clients who select the Private Cloud can also host any applications or files in their environment and can optionally connect the enclave to the company’s corporate infrastructure.