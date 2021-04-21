Danielle Metz: CIOs Help Organizations Identify Network, Data Strategies

Danielle Metz DCIO for Info Enterprise DOD

Danielle Metz, the Department of Defense's deputy chief information officer for information enterprise, said she wants to change how organizations view the role of a CIO, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

Metz, who went from an acting role to a permanent one this year, said in an interview that CIOs help organizations formulate strategies with regard to networks, data centers and technical debt. She said CIOs have a wider, information-centric job compared to the misconception that they are in charge of just laptops and computers.

The deputy CIO also talked about progress of the Fourth Estate Network Optimization effort, which aims to update the capabilities, user guidance and security of networks. Metz said her team has awarded a few contracts, including a large one with the DoDNet software catalog.

“This is where DISA is able to purchase all of what we call common use IT: think laptops, video teleconferencing, collaboration, capabilities, etc.,” she said about DoDNet.