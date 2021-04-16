David McKeown: DOD Eyes Creation of Zero-Trust-Focused Portfolio Office

David McKeown CISO DOD

David McKeown, the Department of Defense's (DOD) equivalent of a chief information security officer, said DOD is looking to establish a portfolio management office that specializes in zero-trust cybersecurity, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

The office's creation would help DOD centralize and manage efforts to implement a zero-trust architecture, which strictly imposes requirements before one is able to access the defense network.

McKeown told Congress Wednesday that the office would consolidate network and cybersecurity talent from across DOD to support zero-trust adoption.

The DOD cybersecurity official also told Congress about a new identity, credential and access management tool made by the Defense Information Systems Agency. DOD plans to use this ICAM tool as part of the zero-trust adoption effort.