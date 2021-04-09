DHS S&T Finances Pilot Testing of Emergency Comms Infrastructure Cybersecurity Tech

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate is funding SecuLore to test a technology designed to protect emergency communications infrastructure from cyber threats. SecuLore Solutions is testing a system that uses predictive analytics to detect threats targeting emergency communications centers, DHS said Thursday.

The testing will expand across five more U.S.-based ECCs, each of which will receive pilot testing support for two months. This support will include weekly vulnerability reports, 24-hour security oversight and immediate alerts on any critical security issue.

The new cybersecurity technology is also made to protect internet protocol and Next Generation 911 technologies from threats. SecuLore will use the pilot testing's results to inform how ECCs would handle and deploy the technology.

Norman Speicher, S&T program manager, said they will partner with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to research and develop security control technologies over the next few months.