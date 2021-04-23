DHS Taps Farmspace Systems to Develop Non-Thermal COVID-19 Screening Tool; Melissa Oh Quoted

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has selected Farmspace Systems to further develop a non-thermal technology for COVID-19 detection.

The Tennessee-based, veteran-owned small business will mature its COVID Finder technology under a $199,653 phase one award from S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP), DHS said Thursday.

Farmspace established a dedicated team in May last year to create a non-invasive tool for COVID-19 screening. The technology uses artificial intelligence to capture and detect images of the virus in the subject's breath.

The corresponding screening booth undergoes disinfecting via ultraviolet light. The team will use the new funds to develop a framework that would guide how the captured images are used for diagnosis.

“Exploring this technology will bolster DHS efforts to safely bring back our valued workforce,” said Melissa Oh, SVIP's managing director.