DHS to Hold Sprints on Driving Cybersecurity Response; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching a cybersecurity sprint event in support of the Biden administration's efforts to drive cyber response, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

DHS will hold a series of exercises focused on topic areas such as ransomware, industrial control systems, workforce, election security, transportation security and international-focused efforts.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said at the recently held RSA Conference that the 60-day cyber sprint comes as part of efforts under an upcoming executive order.

DHS is also working with industry partners on grant programs and awareness campaigns to ensure the private sector’s understanding of CISA operations and tools, according to Mayorkas.

The department is additionally launching cybersecurity efforts related to quantum computing and is collaborating with the Girl Scouts to promote cyber education.

“We must model what effective partnerships look like, we must ensure our own workforce is reflective of the communities we serve,” said Mayorkas.

Check out GovCon Wire's Defense Cybersecurity Forum coming up on May 12th. Visit GovConWire Events to learn more.