DIA Releases New Analytical Product to Support Military Decision Making; Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier Quoted

Nichols Martin April 6, 2021 News, Technology

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier Director DIA

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has unveiled a new minimum viable product (MVP) that would analytically inform military leaders on foreign forces.

DIA said Monday its Machine-assisted Analytic Rapid-repository System (MARS) has released a new order-of-battle MVP that determines the hierarchy of foreign military units based on geographic location and equipment data.

The MARS effort aims to update an existing information repository into a cloud-based system that automates analytical processes via human-machine teaming. The new MVP marks DIA’s effort to augment defense analysis and follows the first MVP, which analytically processes infrastructure information.

“MARS is another example of how DIA relentlessly pursues every means to gather and analyze all possible information on foreign militaries in support of our military planners, operators and policymakers,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the DIA.

The agency plans to release more MARS products in the future to support defense-related decision-making.

