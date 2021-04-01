Unanet

DOE Announces $110M for Small Business-led Clean Energy, Climate Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Nichols Martin April 1, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a total of $110 million in new funds to 102 small businesses-led projects on clean energy and climate.

DOE said Wednesday that it issued these awards under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. Topics covered include sustainable batteries, energy-efficient nuclear reactors and methane detection.

HiFunda, one of the awardees, will work with Idaho National Laboratory and the University of Utah to create and test what would enable salt-cooled nuclear reactors. The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and DOE’s Office of Science fund the selected projects.

“This funding will give awardees a much-needed boost as they channel their entrepreneurial spirit into tackling the climate crisis, deploying creative clean energy technologies and answering the biggest questions we have about the universe," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.

