Unanet

DOE Scientists Talk Research Needs for AI Algorithm Security, Trustworthiness; Fred Streitz, Irene Qualters Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers April 1, 2021 News, Technology

DOE Scientists Talk Research Needs for AI Algorithm Security, Trustworthiness; Fred Streitz, Irene Qualters Quoted
AI Algorithms

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico is launching efforts to fortify artificial intelligence algorithms to prevent system threats and improve AI awareness and understanding, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Irene Qualters, associate lab director for simulation and computation at LANL, told attendees at a National Defense Industrial Association event that the lab is also assessing AI applications for research into natural disasters and climate.

Fred Streitz, chief AI scientist at DOE’s AI and Technology Office, noted that the U.S. must work to drive AI deployment in “mission-critical areas where there are real-world consequences”. He added that trustworthiness also serves as a key component to AI and there is active research being done on that focus area.

DOE relies on its partnerships with other science agencies and industry entities to support AI research despite having a large workforce of engineers and scientists, according to Streitz.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm

DOE Announces $110M for Small Business-led Clean Energy, Climate Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a total of $110 million in new funds to 102 small businesses-led projects on clean energy and climate. DOE said Wednesday that it issued these awards under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved