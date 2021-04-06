DOE to Fund Research Into Securing Energy Grid’s Cyber-Physical Infrastructure; Patricia Hoffman Quoted

Cyber-Physical Infrastructure

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $8 million to fund the development of cyber-physical concepts for ensuring the resiliency and security of electric grid infrastructure.

DOE said Monday that the funding opportunity announcement includes sponsored collaboration with universities and focuses on establishing ways to install, operate and maintain energy delivery technologies that can withstand cyber-attacks while performing critical functions.

Industry participants must work with university-led groups on the research and development effort, which will primarily revolve around creating and scaling cyber-physical systems integrated with autonomous, self-healing and flexible elements.

“Every one of our research partnerships is expected to establish a clear path from technology innovation to industry practice,” noted Patricia Hoffman, acting assistant secretary of DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response.

In March, DOE announced that it will invest $4 million in R&D initiatives that focus on securing grid infrastructure against natural and man-made threats.

