DOE, USDA Adopt Software Approaches Based on Previous DOD Work

Software Development

The Departments of Energy (DOE) and Agriculture (USDA) are separately applying cybersecurity and software development approaches based on efforts previously done by the Department of Defense (DOD), Federal News Network reported Friday.

Venice Goodwine, chief information security officer at USDA, said her department is standing up a security-focused software factory similar to the U.S. Air Force's Platform One, which consolidates software development talent from multiple teams within the service.

Goodwine said at an AFCEA Bethesda panel she plans to certify a process through which USDA's 29 agencies would align their software development work with. She noted that automation would help the agencies develop needed software in a faster, timelier manner.

DOE, similarly, is trialing a new rapid authority to operate designed to speed up delivery while still keeping risks in check. The department is basing this work on something previously done by the U.S. Navy.