Dovel Subsidiary, Medical Science & Computing Awarded $75M NIH NIDDK IDIQ; CEO Damon Griggs Quoted

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Dovel Technologies announced on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company, Medical Science & Computing, LLC (MSC), has received a potential ten-year, $75 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) to expand the NIDDK’s Central Repository Program.

“We are honored to work with NIDDK to advance the mission of continual evolution of the Central Repository,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “Our team of life sciences experts, IT innovators, and data scientists work together to develop solutions that are the best fit for our customers’ missions that improve, protect, and save lives.”

The NIDDK Central Repository Program is made up of two repositories. The NIDDK Biorepository receives biosamples collected from studies, stores the samples, and distributes them to qualified investigators. The other part is the NIDDK Data Repository that receives, archives, maintains and distributes data from large clinical studies.

“We are poised to expand the Central Repository Program by further developing and identifying opportunities to align NIDDK/NIH activities with changes and developments in data advancements, assist the government in the development of new or existing innovations and technology improvements in the biomedical data science ecosystem, and provide support in disseminating information with communities of practice,” said Anthony Cristillo, senior vice president of Health Information Systems for MSC.

