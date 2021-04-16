Unanet

FCC Wants Advisory Panel to Focus on 5G Network Security; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

Jane Edwards April 16, 2021 News, Technology

Jessica Rosenworcel Acting Chairwoman FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will reestablish a federal advisory committee by the end of June 2021 that will focus on improving the security of 5G networks. 

The Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council will also review vulnerabilities related to software and cloud services and come up with mitigation strategies, FCC said Thursday.

Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of FCC, said the revitalization of the council marks the commission’s efforts to improve the security and resiliency of the country’s communications networks against current and future challenges.

“The damage from recent supply chain attacks, like the SolarWinds software breach, demonstrates our need for a coordinated, multifaceted, and strategic approach to protecting our networks from all threats,” Rosenworcel added.

FCC will accept nominations for membership by June 1, according to a public notice published Thursday. The council is expected to hold its first meeting in September.

