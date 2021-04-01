Former CISA Executive Nabeela Barbari Joins National Security Council

Nabeela Barbari National Security Council

Nabeela Barbari, formerly an executive with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), now leads integrated risk management, national security policy and critical infrastructure security in her new role with the National Security Council (NSC).

Barbari oversees these aspects as NSC's director of resilience and response at the White House, under the executive office of the president. She received appointment to the role in Feb. 2021, after serving with the Department of Homeland Security for 12 years.

Previously, Barbari held multiple roles with DHS' National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), CISA's predecessor agency.

The DHS vet also formerly served as a senior analyst with Technology Management Services, now part of IBM. She took part in projects supporting DHS.