Unanet

Former CISA Executive Nabeela Barbari Joins National Security Council

Nichols Martin April 1, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former CISA Executive Nabeela Barbari Joins National Security Council
Nabeela Barbari National Security Council

Nabeela Barbari, formerly an executive with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), now leads integrated risk management, national security policy and critical infrastructure security in her new role with the National Security Council (NSC).  

Barbari oversees these aspects as NSC's director of resilience and response at the White House, under the executive office of the president. She received appointment to the role in Feb. 2021, after serving with the Department of Homeland Security for 12 years.

Previously, Barbari held multiple roles with DHS' National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), CISA's predecessor agency.

The DHS vet also formerly served as a senior analyst with Technology Management Services, now part of IBM. She took part in projects supporting DHS.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm

DOE Announces $110M for Small Business-led Clean Energy, Climate Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a total of $110 million in new funds to 102 small businesses-led projects on clean energy and climate. DOE said Wednesday that it issued these awards under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved