Gavin Greene Joins Expression Networks as Chief Growth Officer

Gavin Greene Chief Growth Office Expression Networks

Gavin Greene has been named chief growth officer of Expression Networks, the company announced on Thursday.

Green brings over twenty years of crucial experience to the role and will be responsible for Expression Networks’ exponential growth strategy to include all initiatives, business development, capture, marketing, and proposal functions.

Over more than two decades of strong business development experience, Greene will apply his significant experience in intelligence, data analytics and software engineering, which are all key areas for Expression Networks.

Prior to joining Expression, Greene served as the vice president of business development for Centauri between 2019 and 2021. In addition, he’s also served in a wide range of senior leadership roles to drive business development practices and company growth for CACI International, the Harris Corporation, SAIC, The Radiant Group and Northrop Grumman.

He has excelled at solving complex mission problems for federal customers. He has created and executed strategies for large, mid and small companies to successfully achieve growth goals.

In addition, Greene has served on the board of advisors for Integrated Systems and Sphinx Solutions since March 2021. Gavin earned his MBA/MAIA at American University and his BA at DePauw University.

About Expression Networks

Expression Networks is a leading provider of tailored and integrated information technology, software engineering, data analytics, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions to the national security community. Our Perpetual Innovation℠ advantage ensures our clients seamlessly meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.